Delaware law enforcement has denounced Attorney General Kathy Jennings' refusal to prosecute protesters arrested alongside a detained journalist earlier this month in Camden, saying they're coming under attack by the attorney general.
In a letter dated June 25, 2020, the Delaware Fraternal Order of Police, the Delaware State Troopers Association, and the Delaware Police Chiefs' Council called Jennings' decision "politically motivated."
"It is truly a dark day when Delaware's supposed 'Top Cop' is willing to ignore her responsibilities and oath of office to try to garner political favor. If police officers are no longer able to have the support of the Attorney General's Office when making lawful arrests, how can they be expected to continue to do their jobs?"
The letter went on to say that Jennings' decision not to prosecute sent a clear message that she made no distinction between peaceful and violent protesters.
"We are left with an Attorney General's Office that not only encourages and condones criminal behavior by protesters, but justifies and excuses it," the letter said.
On WDEL's Rick Jensen Show, Delaware FOP president Fred Calhoun worried that Jennings' decision could make future protests more violent and hamper law enforcement's ability to do their job safely.
"We are of a firm belief that this will have a huge impact on what happens at future events and how law enforcement officers are treated from just doing our daily jobs to when we actually have to go out to some of these marches and protests," he said.
Jennings called the June 9 protest an example of "non-violent civil disobedience,"--the engagement of which, she advised police, no one should be arrested. She advised arrests only be made when public safety is endangered.
As dozens of protesters were permitted to walk on Route 13, blocking traffic, Jennings said her investigation found the only "tense" moments between police and protesters were when police were attempting to allow some cars to pass through on Route 13 around the protesters.
"Otherwise, the protest to that point was similar to peaceful demonstrations that we’ve seen all over our state," she said.
Previously, Dover Police were cited as describing the situation as follows:
"Protesters, both armed and unarmed, 'began to encroach on private property and/or jump into active lanes of Route 13 traffic in order to closely engage motorists and pedestrians," throughout the week, police said. This led to several incidents where protesters were almost struck and a number of 'chain reaction crashes' from panicked motorists braking to avoid impacts."
"What's your definition of violent? Do I have to engage someone physically to become violent? Do words not provoke folks to violent action? Does walking in-between cars with armed weapons, yelling at people--is that not considered violent?" asked Calhoun.
The attorney general said after reviewing video evidence and speaking to both sides it became apparent that neither prosecutions of protesters nor a criminal investigation into law enforcement's actions served a "salutary" purpose.
"From the police perspective, they thought that once there was the 'officer in trouble' call, their training tells them to immediately go help that officer. The protesters saw a person being arrested and came running as well. That's when all the arrests occurred. The arrests did not occur because people were walking in the roadway and engaging in civil disobedience...Both sides have justifications for their conduct, and when you listen to both sides, you understand them," said Jennings in an interview with WDEL.
Calhoun said they were given a clear definition of what situations would warrant arrest and followed those guidelines.
"Now, we're finding that those charges are being dismissed--it's mixed signals...if you're going to send us a message, we'll follow it...but you can't change in the middle of your message. You can't tell us, 'Well go ahead and arrest them, and next week, I'll un-arrest them.' It doesn't work that way."
She also predicted her decision wouldn't be favorable among police or protesters.
"The best outcome here is for the protesters and the police to start having those difficult decommissions that lead to some fair system, that lead to a mutual understanding of how we go forward," she said.
And Calhoun said they're doing that by sitting down with members of the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus, which have proposed changes aimed at addressing systemic racism and police brutality.
"We are willing to work with everyone...We want to work with you to get this done. We understand change needs to made. Give us the opportunity to sit down. And they're working with us, but the AG is not."
But he argued the dismissal of charges sends a message to protesters that they won't get arrested.
"It becomes commonplace for groups to think that they can walk through developments, communities, roadways and block traffic, and once they do that, they became armed and did that," said Calhoun. "What's that going to mean for the next time? It's going to be larger, it's going to be more violent."
The letter accused Jennings of acting more like an activist than a public servant, and Calhoun said police officers will continue to do their job whether "Jennings likes it or not."
"If there are protesters, and they get out of line, and we make arrests, we are doing it under the rule of law, under the very laws that are on the books in this state. If she chooses not to follow that, and if she chooses to undermine the very thread of what this country is made of, then that's up to her, but we are not going to do that. We are sworn to protect those that protest against us and those that call us when they are in need. That is what we do, and we will continue to do that.
"If she chooses not to arrest people, that's on her. There's elections that come up every so many years, and if people have had enough, it's high-time that they, maybe, think about that."
Read the full letter: