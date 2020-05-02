Delaware has entered its third calendar month of the State of Emergency, issued by Governor John Carney in connection to the global COVID-19 pandemic, but as the volume of protesters continues to rise in the First State, many are asking if his actions are constitutional.
Carney issued the initial State of Emergency on March 13, citing Title 20, Chapter 13 of the Delaware Code, which, in part activated the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, to help in civil defense, in this case, preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Alan Garfield, a distinguished professor at Delaware Law School, said if a challenge were to occur in Delaware, the law can be rather ambiguous when it comes to the judicial branch overturning actions by the legislative or executive branches.
“In times of emergency, when we’re balancing national security issues, and this is a kind of a national security issues versus civil liberties, during those times, courts tend to defer to the political branches.”
Garfield added that often it comes down to decision-making resources.
“In those kinds of situations, judges tend to think ‘we don’t have expertise in national security. We've got law clerks working for u; we don’t have the resources that the executive branch and legislative branch has. It’s better to let them make the judgement call in this. If the voters don’t like it, they can boot them out of office,’ than it is for judges who don’t have expertise in national security making these decisions. You can imagine the same kind of rationale being used here.”
When it comes to arguing that liberties are being violated, Garfield said court decisions have found against that in emergency situations.
“There are some people who seem to think that Patrick Henry said ‘give me a haircut or give me death.’ Liberty means you can do whatever you want, and the Constitution has never been interpreted that way. For virtually all of the rights in the Constitution, if there is a compelling enough reason, the government can limit those rights. That’s generally how things work out.”
It could come down to Gov. Carney needing to prove to the court COVID-19 was a major concern to Delaware's residents.
”The question, in this instance, is going to be whether or not the government has an adequate justification to do so. My guess is if that question came before judges, they would be very deferential to the expertise of elected officials and their call as to whether in the current emergency that’s the action the government needs to take.”
Executive orders are being challenged in a few places during COVID-19, but not yet in Delaware.
Pennsylvania’s state Supreme Court turned down a challenge to Gov. Tom Wolf’s executive orders on closing all non-life-sustaining businesses made by several companies, including a laundry, realtor, and golf course. That has been appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, who has asked for documents on the case by Monday.
Michigan Governor Grethen Whitmer is also being challenged with some claiming she's reached too far with executive order powers.
Garfield said one area he's interested in seeing play out is how businesses tackle the issue of having lost multiple months of revenue by the time this is over.
“Some people are saying: ‘Hey, they’re closing my business and making me lose tons of money, and maybe my business altogether is going to go under, I’m doing it for the public good so that this disease doesn’t spread, shouldn’t society have to compensate me for that?’ What most commentators seem to be saying is ‘Sorry, you’re not entitled to compensation’ because it’s only a temporarily suspension, and it’s being done in these emergency situations, but that’s another issue that’s being debated about.”
Garfield also opined that the debate should continue and that it will become even more vital once the COVID-19 emergency is over.
“It’s always important that when the virus passes and things get back to normal, that judges make sure that they don’t allow that to become the new default standard for our civil liberties, that they’re more curtailed, instead that they’re policing to make sure the government, when there isn’t a justification to impinge on these liberties, doesn’t do that.”
Material from CNN was used in this article.