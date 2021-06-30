Delaware legislators are sending a record amount of money to the First State's non-profits in Fiscal Year '22.
"This is funding for our fire companies, our senior centers, as well as a number of veterans organizations and statewide non-profit organizations," said Democrat Sen. Trey Paradee, co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee. "I'm very proud of the work that we did. We tried to, as we did with the budget, take a a measured, sustainable approach."
With the unanimous passage Wednesday of HB265, colloquially referred to as the Grants-in-Aid bill, Delaware's support services for some of the states most vulnerable populations will receive more money than ever thanks to one-time funds available.
"This year's Grants-in-Aid bill, it is the largest, I believe ever, at just over $63 million," Paradee said. "But of that, roughly $8 million of that is one-time money. And what we tried to do is target that one-time money on investments in paramedic services, veterans, public safety, seniors, mental health, and substance abuse."
The senator explained removing the one-time expenditures revealed just a 4% increase year-over-year, but because of them, those non-profits were able to see funding increases of 4.8%.
Paradee said highlights of the bill included:
- Nearly $14 million for paramedic program operations
- $3 million for paramedic substations
- $7 million in support for statewide fire companies for maintenance and operation of trucks, ambulances, and rescue boats
- $9 million for senior centers to provide services and programs
- $431,000 for veterans organizations in all three counties
- $19 million for health, substance abuse, arts, historical tourism, neighborhood, and community services and programs
Though it passed unanimously, Republican Sen. Bryant Richardson did take the opportunity to voice some displeasure over where certain portions of the funding were headed.
"There's a lot of good in the grant-in-aid bill. There's no question about that. Some of the things I'm very excited about," Bryant said. "But there's one portion I'm not so excited about. And it's coming, as no surprise to anybody, that it's the $36,000 allocated for Planned Parenthood. Planned Parenthood, right today, is building a facility in Seaford, Delaware. It's called a surgical center. The surgeries that they'll be performing will not save any lives. They have the money, I don't see where they need additional state money."
The bill heads to the governor's desk for adoption into law.
Read the full bill breakdown here: