After a rash of incidents across Delaware involving school-associated individuals being charged or found guilty for crimes committed against children, state lawmakers Monday introduced a trio of bills to keep kids SAFE.
"These three bills are part of what I'm calling the 'Safety and Accountability for Everyone' package, otherwise known as SAFE," State Sen. Nicole Poore (D-New Castle) detailed Monday previewing the legislation.
Poore described the feeling of being a parent and seeing headlines in the news about a Tower Hill administrator and a Milford custodian being arrested on charges of child pornography possession, and seeing a Colonial school board member receive a 22-year sentence for sexually abusing children. She said those are just the things citizens have been made aware.
"As a parent, I can tell you these incidents send a chill down my spine, no matter where they happen. Every day that we send our children to school, to practice, or to extracurricular activities, we expect them to return home to us safely," she said. "So it's unimaginable to many families that the very people we trust to protect and educate our children may be doing them harm--harm that can severely damage them physically, emotionally and psychologically. And that doesn't even include the harm that these incidents do to our school communities by undermining the feelings of trust and safety, so vital to a healthy educational environment."
Senate Bill 289 expands the definitions of sexual extortion--or sextortion. Senate Bill 290 expands on Erin's Law to include grade levels through high school and requires schools to train teachers on how to spot grooming, and Senate Bill 291 would require all Delaware districts and charter schools to adopt a policy regarding appropriate and inappropriate relationships between students and school employees, contractors, coaches and volunteers.
"Our students should be going to school to learn, and they should be going to school to enjoy their friends, and to participate in sports, and the last thing that they should be worried about is their safety," said House Majority Leader Rep. Valerie Longhurst (D-Bear). "These bills will provide safety for the students in our schools. We cannot continue to move forward if just one person [is being hurt]...One is way too many."
All three pieces of legislation crafted by Poore have found bipartisan support across both chambers. Rep. Mike Smith (R-Pike Creek) even joined the announcement of the SAFE package Monday, calling it a topic he's passionate about.
"I'm a coach myself, my wife is a teacher. And I think we both feel like we should be held to higher standards, where it's our job to be teaching children, lifelong lessons to help encourage and enrich them,' he said. "We need to make sure we're holding bad actors accountable, so that everyone feels safe when they're going into these environments, because they should be environments that can help change these children's lives for the positive in the future.
The Delaware Department of Justice was already onboard with the extra muscle these laws would provide, and Attorney General Kathy Jennings said the safety of Delaware's children was paramount, especially while they were in these school settings.
It's a message well-received and often championed by Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children Executive Director Patricia Dailey Lewis. who added an important part for these initiatives is to make sure children being victimized know they aren't alone, and don't need to deal with whatever might be happening without help, especially since there are more than 500,000 predators online right now preying on children.
"Lives are ruined. Do you know only 20% of children who are being stalked online ever tell anyone? They live with this pain, they live with this grief, they live with this shame. Every day," Lewis said. "We must talk about it. We must talk about what is happening to our children...[W]e must give a voice to children. You are giving children that voice. Every one needs to be clear. This is the First State, and we'll be the first state to step up and keep our children safe."