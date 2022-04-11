As he watched HB305 brush up against success but ultimately fall short of passing in the Delaware House, state Rep. Ed Osienski said he was disappointed he couldn't get marijuana legalized for personal use and couldn't establish a regulatory structure for its growth and sale here, but also noted he was undeterred at eventually achieving both those goals.
"I was disappointed, because you really kind of don't know how people were going to vote until their name is called," Osienski told WDEL. "But then, everybody knows--and I felt like I did owe Delawareans that vote so everybody did know where their legislators stood. So, yeah, I was disappointed it was two votes short, but I wasn't really surprised."
Less than a month after the legislation failed, Osienski crafted two pieces of legislation breaking out the big ideas of HB305 for their own independent votes, hoping smaller, streamlined ideas are more palatable to members of the General Assembly.
"HB305 had the whole regulatory system in there for the industry of cultivating, manufacturing, and selling marijuana in the state of Delaware and it had a tax on it, which meant it would require 25 [votes,] which is a hard threshold to meet" Osienski said. "I figured, at least we can move forward with legalization with a simple majority of 21. I do have 21 House co-sponsors on the bill, so I think I'm pretty fairly confident that, unless something dramatically changes, that will pass and end prohibition."
His bill HB371 would address what Osienski believes is the easiest thing with which everyone can get onboard--legalization. It simply removes all penalties for possession of an ounce of less of marijuana for individuals 21 years of age and older, and creates a provision in the Uniform Controlled Substances Act that removes criminal and civil penalties for two individuals transfering that amount between themselves. That's the bill which already has significant support.
The other, HB372, addresses the creation of a regulatory structure in Delaware for the growth, cultivation, sale, and taxation of marijuana, which has less direct support and may be more difficult to pass.
"I'm hoping I won't need their vote on legalization, but if they will then vote for regulation, we can possibly get both of these bills through. That's my goal, and always was--that's why I ran with the single bill that did both," Osienski said. "If, for some reason, regulation does not pass, I'll come back next year and continue to push for it because I still feel an important aspect of these bills is ending the illegal market eventually. So, until we have a regulated framework to allow businesses to grow, the illegal markets are going to continue, and that, to me, is not acceptable. I will keep on fighting to get the regulations and the industry set up, which is going to create jobs."
Ultimately, Osienski hopes by presenting them as separate ideals, it wins him votes from parties who would be happy to vote for one but are reluctant to vote on the other, like Speaker of the House Peter Schwartzkopf, who was the only Democrat to vote no on HB305, though two others--Stephanie T. Bolden and William Bush--chose not to vote.
"Schwartzkopf has been straight with me from the beginning that he could not vote for legislation I was crafting, because of his law enforcement background. I don't totally agree, because I don't think this legislation takes away from the police's ability to do their jobs and use things like probable cause," he said. "But the speaker has been quite upfront with me saying that he could not support the bills that I have run. I don't expect to get his vote on legalization, but the question is, will he vote for regulation once it's legalized?"
And then, in the event Osienski can finally, after five years, find the necessary majority support to pass any or all of these pieces of legislation before June, he faces a final hurdle in sending these bills to the desk of Gov. John Carney for signing. Carney has said he does not support legalization of marijuana.
"My job is to get it to his desk, and then he could do his job. So I'm not really sure where he'll be oh this. He says he doesn't support it, but he's never come out and said he would veto," Osienski said. "My hope is, I assume he'll stand by his opinion that he does not like them and he thinks it's a bad idea...but if these two bills get to the governor's desk, that would mean large majorities of both chambers of the General Assembly supported it, and also, knowing that 61 percent or greater Delawareans are in support of it, it would have to be very hard for him to ignore that."