There are now 319 positive novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delaware, a jump from 264 the day prior, the largest single-day jump in confirmations since the start of the pandemic.
There were also 10 reported deaths and 57 hospitalizations, including 14 in critical condition. Of those, 197 appeared in New Castle County, 88 in Sussex County, and 34 in Kent County. There have also been 22 full recoveries and 3,696 negative cases.
Patients currently range in age from 1 to 95 years old.
Of the deaths, five have occurred at long-term care facilities, including four in New Castle County--three at Little Sisters of the Poor alone--and one in Sussex County. The three most recent deaths, all New Castle County residents with underlying health conditions, included an 89-year-old man and women ages 87 and 94.