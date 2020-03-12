The Delaware legislative session has been postponed for one week amid the coronavirus pandemic.
State House and Senate lawmakers were set to return to Legislative Hall March 17, 2020 after the Joint Finance Committee wrapped up its budget hearings. But Thursday, one day after Delaware announced its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus and three additional cases followed, lawmakers have decided to postpone session by at least a week.
With approximately 600 people inside the Capitol building daily, lawmakers called it the "right decision."
"This far exceeds the 250-person guideline recommended by public health officials. Experts also are recommending that people practice social distancing, which is a difficult proposition in a building such as Legislative Hall."
"After careful consideration and consultation with various state agencies, we believe delaying our return is the right decision to ensure the safety of our staff, fellow lawmakers and members of the public who visit Legislative Hall when we are in session,” Rep. Schwartzkopf and Sen. McBride said in a joint statement.
Legislative Hall will close completely Friday, meaning all meetings and tours are cancelled. The building won't reopen until March 24, 2020.
"However, we will carefully monitor the spread of COVID-19 in Delaware and across the country, and we will re-evaluate when to return to session on a weekly basis. As we have said before, this is a rapidly shifting situation and we must remain flexible based on the changing circumstances.”
Schwartzkopf and McBride said the missed session days will be treated like cancelled days due to inclement weather.