Delawareans with toll debts might be getting a chance to pay them off at a reduced rate.
In an attempt to reduce the $143.4 million in unpaid tolls and fees in Delaware, a 3-month amnesty bill passed the Delaware State Senate unanimously Thursday.
Senate Joint Resolution 5 would greatly reduce fees connected with outstanding toll violations, creating a scale (at end of article) that cuts down on the over $75 in fees per violation Delaware currently charges.
Each toll violation in Delaware carries a $25 administrative fee, $25 civil penalty, $10 fee to the Volunteer Ambulance Company Fund, and $15 fee for the Fund to Combat Violent Crimes. An additional $12.50 civil penalty hits if unpaid after 42 days.
DelDOT records currently show 623,578 license plates have 1-10 unpaid toll violations.
In a release, Delaware Democrats estimate that over $1.7 million in unpaid tolls could be collected.
Eligible toll violations would be those on Delaware Route 1 or I-95 between January 1, 2014 and April 30, 2020. Tolls on Route 301, Delaware's other toll road, are ineligible due to bond requirements to pay for the highway.
Extreme examples of the discount include someone with 9 toll violations with $796.50 in toll debt being able to pay it off for $69, while 496 toll violations at $43,896 would be chopped down to $1,306.
The Volunteer Ambulance Company Fund would still receive 12% of the amnesty fee part of the tolls collected under the program, while the Fund to Combat Violent Crimes would receive 17%.
Notices to all eligible toll violators would be sent at the beginning of the 3-month program.
SJR 5 goes to the Delaware House for further consideration.
Proposed amnesty fee (added to actual toll cost)
- Up to 10 toll violations, $60.00.
- 11 through 50 toll violations, $135.00.
- 51 through 100 toll violations, $210.00.
- 101 through 150 toll violations, $285.00.
- 151 through 200 toll violations, $360.00.
- 201 through 250 toll violations, $435.00.
- 251 through 300 toll violations, $510.00.
- 301 through 350 toll violations, $585.00.
- 351 through 400 toll violations, $660.00.
- 401 through 450 toll violations, $735.00.
- 451 through 500 toll violations, $810.00.
- 501 through 550 toll violations, $885.00.
- 551 through 600 toll violations, $960.00.
- 601 through 650 toll violations, $1,035.00.
- 651 or more toll violations, $1,110.00.