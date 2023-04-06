Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.