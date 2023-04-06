The Delaware legislature has passed a bill that aims to cut down on noise on Delaware's roads.
House Bill 35, sponsored by State Rep. Kim Williams (D-Stanton), looks to expand on a law passed in 2022 restricting drag racing in the wake of an unofficial event on the Kirkwood Highway in 2021 that left at least two people with serious injuries, and many more people complaining about all the noise.
HB35 would require the Department of Safety & Homeland Security, DNREC, and the Department of Transportation to join forces and prepare a plan on how they can reduce noise levels from vehicles.
One major problem according to State Sen. Jack Walsh (D- Newark/Pike Creek), has been simply finding a trustworthy measuring tool for the noise, outside of a DMV inspection lane.
"We ran into issues surrounding technology and equipment difficulties from certain agencies."
State Rep. Ruth Briggs King (R-Georgetown) said while the Kirkwood Highway has been a priority, Sussex County residents have their own noise issues.
"We have to do something because the noise level all over is becoming excessive. While we don't have the same issues you have in New Castle (County), we have the folks going to Ocean City (Maryland) with the tuner cars and we have some of the same concerns."
One of the concerns raised in the House committee meeting on the bill was that drivers could put a device on their vehicle while in an inspection lane to pass, and then remove it for the roads.
If signed by Governor Carney, a report would be due to the state legislature by October 1.
HB35 received support from every Senator and Representative except Rich Collins (R-Selbyville).
Another person who didn't support it? One of State Sen. Eric Buckson's (R-Dover) children, as he mentioned to a laughing chamber Wednesday.
"My 17-year-old is adamantly opposed to this, which makes it a good bill."