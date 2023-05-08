The ongoing battle to find and keep firefighters is taking a toll on the first state, and could possibly lead to a toll being charged to Delawareans to keep the service alive.
Tom DiCristofaro, President of the Claymont Fire Company and 2nd Vice President of the Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association, told the Housing Committee of the Delaware State House that like many nonprofits, the first responder community is hurting.
"We provide a critical service to the public, the residents and the transients going through Delaware, and we don't have the manpower. Not crying poormouth, but we don't get enough funding to pay for staffing."
Most fire stations in Delaware have been based on the volunteer model, with the exception of Wilmington, but through time, more and more stations have been going to a hybrid model of paid and volunteer workers.
Helping to solve the funding issue is the crux behind HB127, which would give counties the option of creating a "fire protection fee" to help bridge the funding gap with the increased cost of more paid staff.
"Do I have a rainy day fund like the state? Sure, but I'm going to burn through that within a year and a half or two years, and if something was going to happen like a truck breaking down, we wouldn't be able to handle it," Chief DiCristofaro said.
The fee has its critics, especially in the uncertain environment as property value reassessment has many people wondering if their taxes are about to go up, down, or stay neutral.
Bill Sponsor Paul Baumbach (D-Newark) said he has met with leaders of the county councils throughout the state, and said there has been a lukewarm response toward them actually putting the fees into action, noting that New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer (D) has suggested a $200,000 survey to figure out how to best fund departments upstate.
"At least one of the administrators said they might want to join in on that, because just like New Castle County needs to figure it out, any other county would need to figure out how the dollars would be spread."
Michael Bundel, Chief of the Little Creek Fire Department, said funding needs to be the focus, and is concerned that if the state goes away from a combination of donations and state funding, unexpected shortfalls could be on the horizon.
"Our current funding level? We need to build upon that. Not necessarily start moving around the shell game of having a fee or fund here at the county that we start moving money around and doing things where we could have a net loss."
Rep. Daniel Short (R-Seaford) is a life member of the Seaford Fire Department, whose service is paid for by the city, but said while voting the bill out of committee, fire departments will have to do a better job of being open and honest.
"If we're going to give an extraordinary amount of money to fire departments, and guys I love you, but everybody's got to be on board and they got to open their doggone books to make sure their books are right and that they're doing the right things with the money that they have."
Rep. Larry Lambert (D-Claymont) said something most be done to help the first responder community.
"What's also important is that our first responders with the outstanding work that you do can do it without spending almost a third of your time fundraising."
HB127 does not set a limit on a fee, or require a county to even charge one, but all money collected must be separate from the general fund, and can only be used by fire companies for fire and ambulance protection, save a 5% administration fee.
HB127 has sat on the House Ready List for two weeks awaiting a full vote before it would need to work its way through the Delaware Senate.
According to the National Volunteer Fire Council, 65% of the estimated 1,041,200 fire fighters in the country as of 2022 were volunteers, with volunteers at its lowest nationwide level since at least 1984.