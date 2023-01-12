The Delaware House passed a bill Thursday aimed at keeping the rebate checks sent last year in Delawareans' pockets.
HB25 would declare the $300 checks sent to 782,000 Delawareans who filed Tax Returns as a response to the federal major disaster connected to COVID-19, likely meaning it would be safe from federal taxes.
"The IRS will make the final decisions on whether the payment (will be) due. All that we are doing is making sure that possibly could happen, so they don't have to pay taxes, just like we made sure they don't have to pay taxes on the state level," House Majority Leader Ref. Valerie Longhurst said on the House Floor Thursday night.
According to the IRS Code: "For federal individual income tax purposes, an amount received by an individual in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic may qualify as a disaster relief payment that is excluded from the recipient's gross income."
The rebate program cost an estimated $180 million, paid for by a budget surplus.
HB25 is heading to the Delaware Senate.