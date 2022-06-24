An operating budget of $5.1 billion dollars met the approval of both chambers of the General Assembly in Dover, as lawmakers approach the final week of the legislative session.
The fiscal year 2023 budget represents a 6.8% increase in spending over the FY 2022 budget.
Included in the budget is $11.7 million to increase the minimum hourly rate for bus drivers. Districts throughout Delaware, and the country, have expressed concerns over hiring and retaining bus drivers since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
As much as $19 million is being added to Delaware's Purchase of Care program which provides support for early childhood education from birth to age 12 for those within 185% of the Federal Poverty Limit.
In addition, $104 million is going into the pension fund for a 3% pension increase for state state workers who retired between 1992-2017. Those who retired after June 30, 2017, will see a 2% increase.
Fifty-five-million is going to state employee wages, with increases ranging from 2.3% to 9% depending on pay grade.
Thirty-eight-million is earmarked for the pensions of volunteer firefighters, marking the first increase since 1986.
"We did something for workers, teachers, seniors, school bus drivers, health care workers, fire department members, and children, very, very important things to all of us," Joint Finance Committee Vice-Chair state Rep. William Carson said.
JFC member and Republican state Rep. Ruth Briggs King said she understood the sizeable percentage increase was connected to inflation, but said it was important that Delaware didn't plan to spend all of its expected revenue.
"It also reflects the governor's continued commitment to put money aside into that smoothing fund, which will be so important when the years might not be as good as they are this year," she said.