Delaware is looking to add more clean energy school buses, including the state's first electric buses.
The state Department of Education is helping five districts fund a total of 14 electric and 17 propane buses for the Brandywine, Caesar Rodney, Capital, Colonial and Red Clay districts through the Clean School Bus Rebate Program.
Delaware currently has 108 propane buses, but because this would be Delaware's first electric school buses, the department sought the advice of DART and the Loudoun County School District in Virginia, both of which are transitioning to electric buses, to learn more about the limits of the buses, as well as maintenance, worker training, charging and other logistics.
“We’re grateful for the support of the Delaware Department of Transportation and the Loudoun County School District in Virginia on this project. The expertise and advice of these partners helped us draft a strong proposal that, if successful, will help us continue our transition to a cleaner school bus fleet,” Secretary of Education Mark Holodick said.
The districts should learn whether their applications have been accepted in October.