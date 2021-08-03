Beginning at the end of the month, a new Powerball drawing will be held one additional night each week.
The additional weekly drawing, now on Monday nights beginning August 23, 2021, will bring Powerball drawings up to three nights a week, at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.
"Since we launched POWERBALL® in Delaware in 1992, players have had the opportunity to play for very big jackpots," said Vernon Kirk, Director of the Delaware Lottery. "We are excited to add a third drawing and offer our players an additional chance to win big."
The odds--1 in 24.8 for a prize--and set cash starting prize--$20 million--will remain unaltered, and the game will continue to operate in the same manner it always has for $2 per game. Tickets can be purchased up until 9:45 p.m. on the night of a drawing at over 650 locations.