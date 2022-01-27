Maryland prosecutors are identifying a Delaware motorist who died last week after becoming unresponsive in a state police barracks cell after his arrest.
The Attorney General's Office says 64-year-old Armar Womack of Middletown was arrested on Friday and accused him of possession of a controlled substance.
Womack was taken to state police barracks in Centreville - on Maryland's Eastern Shore.
He was placed in a cell, where he later became unresponsive. He ultimately died at a hospital.
Maryland's Independent Investigations Division will examine Womack’s death.