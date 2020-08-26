Delaware recognized the 100th anniversary of the women's suffrage movement and passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
"We are here today because of those risks that they have taken and the tireless spirit that they brought to the fight," said House Majority Leader Val Longhurst.
While most of the state's centennial celebration was largely postponed due to COVID-19, Governor John Carney virtually signed a proclamation recognizing the 100th anniversary. There are also plans to install a historical marker at the Old State House in Dover.
"We're not done, we still have a long way to go with making sure that we at some point are able to complete the march, the monument dedication, and other things that we have planned to do," said Jackie Griffith, chair of the Delaware Women’s Suffrage Centennial Committee.
The marker will include the names of women from Delaware, who played a pivotal role in the women's suffrage movement, including Ida B. Wells and Mary Church Terrell.
"Those women were very, very vocal, they were free women and they were educated women; many of them had college degrees that they had earned before the Emancipation Proclamation," said Dr. Reba Hollingsworth, vice chair of the Delaware Heritage Commission.
Senate Majority Leader Nicole Poore also noted the pandemic has made clear that promoting women's equality is not just a human rights issue, but essential to Delaware's economic future. She said women need affordable child care and health care options.
"Women are on the front lines of this pandemic in disproportionate numbers...82 percent of Black mothers, 58 percent of white mothers, and 56 percent of Hispanic mothers are the main bread-winners in their household," said Poore. "The vast majority of home health care jobs, hospital/medical jobs, child care jobs, food service jobs, and of course retail jobs, are held by women. These women cannot afford to stay home if they want to keep food on their table and a roof over their heads."
"Thousands gathered...to declare that it was long past time to ensure that women had the rightful role in our democracy that we had been denied. With the markers and with the others we will be installing up and down the state...we will be reminded of the brave and inspired women who fought for themselves and for the American women who came after them," said House Majority Leader Val Longhurst.
Longhurst pointed to further advancements for women in steps taken over the last few years by the state legislature.
"With the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), with reproductive rights, with domestic abusers, we have done so much in the last few years...the ERA was one of my best times in Legislative Hall," she said.
Poore also spoke of strides in gender equality achieved in the workplace, in schools, and in the courts.
"We have made incredible progress in the recent years...we passed legislation to provide 12 weeks of paid parental leave to full-time state employees," said Poore. "That was no easy lift. We have made Delaware the first state in the nation to ban underage marriage; we have protected victims of human trafficking, and we have taken several steps to eliminate the gender pay gap once and for all," Poore.
"As a former rape crisis center volunteer, I've personally been driven to ensure that women in Delaware are protected from sexual violence. I'm also proud to have helped clear Delaware's rape kit backlog, and last session, Rep. Longhurst and I worked to add consent agenda education to Delaware schools to cut down on cases of sexual assault and domestic violence," said Poore.
But both note that without the strong, trailblazing women who came before them and others, none of this would've been possible.
"Their struggles and sacrifices should humble us all. These women, who were arrested, thrown into jail and lost their families and the children in the fight for the most basic measures of equality in America," said Longhurst. "It's easy to forget just how we won that battle...and how difficult it was."
"The progress that we have made over the last 100 years is important, but again...it is most important to our future and the future of our daughters and granddaughters that it truly matters," said Poore.