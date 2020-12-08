The economic impacts of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 global pandemic are far-reaching and seemingly endless as the country struggles to get its once-again spreading cases under control. Luckily, there may be more help for Americans coming soon, according to U.S. Senator Chris Coons.
"We have a very tough challenge in the coming week, which is to close both a COVID-19 stimulus package that's about $1 trillion--$908 billion--and to close the deal on the 2021 Omnibus package," Coons said Monday. "We may or may not in the next week come together on a deal for $2 trillion in spending; spending that is badly needed to provide some stimulus to our economy."
Joined by U.S. Senator Tom Carper and railway officials to unveil the newly completed Delaware 3rd Track Project, the congressional leaders took time to tout government efforts to close in on a second stimulus package for citizens before the holidays.
"The last jobs report that we've seen, last week, for the month of November indicates that the recovery is slowing. Unfortunately, the COVID outbreak is worsening. That's not a good combination. There are states that are struggling, a lot of families are struggling, a lot of hospitals that are filling up with people that need care. There's work to be done."
Carper said a bi-partisan group of senators--five Democrats, five Republicans, and an Independent--came together to try and close the gap between the demands of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
"It's not a time for us to go to our separate corners. It's a time for us to engage, get this job done," Carper said. "I'm encouraged to think that we will we have the potential for passing [a stimulus package,] passing a budget bill from the government for the rest of the fiscal year."
Coons called it a "tipping point" as America faces a worsening pandemic driven by a lack of leadership, to a point where COVID-19 has become more dangerous than even when the pandemic began.
"We are at a very hard point. This is the tipping point, where the pandemic is trending into the worst it's been--ever--in our country," he said. "After Thanksgiving, we're seeing skyrocketing caseloads, both new infections and hospitalizations and now, tragically, deaths. And the absence of a coordinated federal response has left many states to fend for themselves."
The CARES Act was passed roughly nine months ago, and Americans haven't seen any additional assistance since, he said. Coons said that initial round of funding "provided critical support to hospitals, to schools, to states, to vaccine development, and has put us in a positive place," but the lack of ongoing aid and a second wave of COVID-19 is forcing congressional leaders to find a way to help.
"The lack of clear direction and coordinated strategy, federally, from the current president has left us in a very difficult spot, and the lack of compliance to some of the mandates and requirements, has made it more challenging than expected," Coons said. "After months and months of standoff, where there were two core issues that seemed to block agreement-- any additional aid for state and local governments, and some liability relief that Majority Leader McConnell was demanding; a protection against lawsuits of any kind, in any way related to COVID for five years--a group has now been negotiating those two details, and I am hopeful that that will resolve within the next few days."
In addition to aid, a congressional Omnibus for spending over the remainder of the Fiscal Year also climbs into the trillion-dollar range, valuing the decisions over the next week at almost $2 trillion.
"This is a high stakes week for the Senate. I've had lots and lots of input from Delawareans expressing concerns; wanting an additional stimulus check; wanting an extension of unemployment; concerned that they're about to be evicted because the eviction moratorium comes to an end; concerned about their student loans; concerned about healthcare and access to PPE. All of this can be solved with some simple bipartisan compromise this week in the Senate."
But in order for this to do any good, Carper said people need to buckle down, take the virus seriously, and take the actions they can to minimize spread and put the country in a position to move forward.
"The sooner the pandemic gets in our rearview mirrors of country, the sooner our economy will get underway," Carper said, noting a number of vaccines are expected to be right around the corner. "We're poised to make great progress this week in the House, in the Senate, and we head home for Christmas to have put our budget in place, to fully funded the government for the balance of this fiscal year."