Between the 15 health care students to have joined Delaware's contingent for a national effort, local co-organizer Caroline Taylor said they've already located and distributed quite a bit of PPE supplies

"The MedSupplyDrive is a nationwide effort by students to redirect unused personal protective equipment to the hospitals, emergency rooms, and clinics that really need them. In Delaware, we're just getting started. We started collecting last week, but we've already transferred 3,800 gloves and, I believe, around 15 masks. So now we're just looking for more people to donate."

The group tracks down companies or organizations that might have surplus equipment hospitals could put to good use and connects them. Taylor, a Boston College student who's the regional organizer for Delaware, said another school in the area has been a huge help.

"We've been reaching out to local businesses of all sorts," she said. "Most of them we haven't heard back from, but a few that we have are where we got our donations from; as I said, we're just getting started. So, we are very hopeful that the donations will pick up...The Charter School of Wilmington is where we got our gloves from, so that was awesome."

Like many who find themselves supporting a cause during a global pandemic, Taylor said it's nice just to have the opportunity to do some good during these exceptional circumstances.

"During this time, this kind of feels, like, helpless. So this is just a way where I can know I'm doing something to help the effort," she said. "I'm still in school, I have finals in a few weeks, so we're balancing that, but I think this has been really nice for me to actually be able to do things at a time where I just feel like I'm trapped in my house."

Anyone who has time or supplies to volunteer or donate, visit MedSupplyDrive.org to be connected to where you'll be most needed.