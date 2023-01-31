Phase Two of a deck overlay project on the New Jersey bound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge is set to get started on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, as crews begin to put barrels and barriers in place ahead of lane restrictions that will last until Memorial Day.
"This initial set up phase, we'll be working on establishing the bypass lane," said Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) spokesman Jim Salmon. "That will entail the two left lanes heading into Delaware will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m."
That preliminary work is scheduled to last through February 4th, and then around the clock lane restrictions will go into place.
"The two left lanes heading into New Jersey will be closed for the duration of the project," said Salmon. "The two right lanes will be open for traffic heading to New Jersey as well as the contra-flow lane on the Delaware bound bridge."
The alternate travel lane for northbound I-295 over the Delaware bound span is the same set up as Phase One which wrapped up right before Thanksgiving.
"It went fairly well, there was a little bit of a learning curve as far as the first few days recognizing the bypass lane and that operation, but after the first week, everything was pretty smooth," said Salmon.
Weather could play a role in the progress of Phase Two which is scheduled to be completed by Memorial Day.
"The concrete portion is very weather dependent," said Salmon. "The hydro demolition, using high pressure water to remove the two inches of old concrete, isn't so much weather dependent."
Phase One finished a few days ahead of schedule despite a couple of lost weather days, said Salmon.
Phase Three will begin after the summer travel season.
The DRBA is encouraging motorists to sign up at www.bridgealerts.com for construction related alerts.