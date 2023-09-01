As the Labor Day weekend concludes, the third and final phase of a re-decking project on the New Jersey-bound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge will commence.
"We've got twenty-five percent left of the project," said Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) spokesman Jim Salmon, "and that's going to be from the center span of the New Jersey bound bridge heading east towards New Jersey."
Initial work will start during the overnight hours of Monday, September 4th, into Tuesday, September 5th.
"Work crews will be working to establish the bypass lane on the Delaware bound bridge," said Salmon. "They'll be working at night, two lanes will be closed 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., and a third lane will be taken at 10 p.m. also reopening at 6 a.m."
Salmon said the contra-flow alternate lane has worked pretty well in previous phases.
"We've encountered some issues and that's primarily with breakdowns, and with some accidents that have happened," he said.
The bridge re-decking is using an Ultra High-Performance Concrete which officials have said is the largest application of the material in the United States.
Salmon thanked the traveling public for their patience.
"It's been a trying time over this last eighteen months or so, but the end product will be worth it," said Salmon.
The final phase is scheduled to wrapped up by Thanksgiving.