A familiar face to Blue Hen fans will be on the opposite sidelines to start the NCAA Tournament as Delaware drew a No. 15 seed and will face No. 2 Villanova Friday in a South Regional 1st Round game in Pittsburgh.
The CAA Champions will face the Wildcats and their head coach Jay Wright, who coached conference-rival Hofstra before heading to the Main Line, where he has gone on to win two national championships.
Delaware earned their first NCAA Tournament trip since 2014 with a win over UNCW on Tuesday night.
15 Delaware vs 2 Villanova in Pittsburgh!! pic.twitter.com/VJ5vrClEFH— Sean Greene (@SeanGreeneWDEL) March 13, 2022
It sets up a matchup of former Players of the Year from Sanford, as Delaware's CAA Rookie of the Year Jyare Davis will face his former teammate Nnanna Njoku, who has scored 6 points in his rookie season for the Wildcats.
Delaware is 0-14 all-time against Villanova, losing 78-70 in their last meeting on December 14, 2019.
The NCAA will announce the game time later tonight.