Children in Delaware and in the U.S. are in the midst of a mental health crisis, according to a new study which tracks the well-being of kids in the United States.
"We were having problems with this before COVID hit, but since COVID, it has only gotten worse," Janice Barlow, Director of Kids Count in Delaware, told WDEL News.
Barlow says the latest Kids Count survey, released today, shows the number of children struggling with mental health issues in Delaware increased by 33% since 2016.
"In Delaware, we saw kids more likely to encounter anxiety or depression in the first year of COVID than previously," Barlow said.
“Mental health is just as important as physical health in a child’s ability to thrive,” said Lisa Hamilton, president and CEO of the Annie E. Casey Foundation, which conducts the survey. “As our nation continues to navigate the fallout from the COVID crisis, policymakers must do more to ensure all kids have access to the care and support they need to cope and live full lives.”
Overall, Delaware ranks 30th when it comes to the welfare of children in the U.S. The survey tracks four areas affecting children. Delaware ranked 28th among U.S. states in the area of economic well-being, 27th in education, and 30th in health and family & community.
Barlow says this year's survey shows 17% of Delaware children are living in poverty, and while that number hasn't gotten worse, it also hasn't gotten better.
"Poverty impacts all other impacts of child well-being. We need to prioritize meeting basic needs. Children who are in poverty can struggle with access to nutritious food and safe and stable housing, and safe neighborhoods. It can impact how they interact with the education system," Barlow said.
On the positive side, the latest Kids Count report shows the percentage of children in Delaware without health insurance has dropped, and more Delaware high school students are graduating.