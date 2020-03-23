Delaware has matched the I.R.S. by moving its tax filing deadline to July 15, 2020 for one year.
The deadlines were moved as Governor John Carney ordered all non-essentially businesses to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Delaware Department of Revenue's public service windows are closed, but staff will answer taxpayer questions via email, you can find those addresses on their website.
You are recommended to file early, especially if you're expecting that refund.
"Although the filing deadline has been extended, individuals are still urged to file as soon as possible," said Director of Revenue Jennifer Hudson in a statement. "Filing electronically with direct deposit remains the fastest way to get your refund. Although we are operating with modified staffing arrangements to ensure the health and safety of our staff and customers, the Division of Revenue continues to operate in support of the State and its taxpayers. We are continuing to process tax returns and issue refunds.”
Individuals can still file for an extension of their filing deadlines for both state and federal tax.
Typically Delaware's tax deadline is April 30, 15 days after the federal tax deadline.