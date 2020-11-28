A Delaware Army National Guard Corporal has been named as one of the victims of Wednesday night's double-fatal crash on I-95 in Churchmans Marsh.
Senator Chris Coons' office identified Cpl. Erin Sasse as one of the motorists who were attempting to help another driver who had crashed into the center median of I-95 just past the Churchmans Road overpass on Wednesday night.
A different vehicle sideswiped the initial crash vehicle, sideswiping that car, striking a pedestrian, and then ultimately slamming another stopped vehicle into the center median. It's unclear if Sasse was the pedestrian who was struck, or the driver of the other stopped car.
"Cpl. Erin Sasse epitomized the best of Army values. She served with the 153rd Military Police Company, a highly respected unit of our Delaware National Guard," said Sen. Coons in a statement. "Erin's instinct to risk her own safety in slowing down to assist a disabled motorist on a dangerous interstate is a testament to her courage and her character. Her family, friends, and fellow soldiers knew her as a remarkable and incredibly caring person, and her tragic loss will be felt by many for years to come. Annie and I send our prayers and heartfelt condolences to Erin's husband Randy and their three children."
The other crash victim has yet to be identified by state police.