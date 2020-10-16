The Delaware National Guard's 116th Cyberspace Operations Squadron will assist in security efforts during the 2020 General Election.
Under an executive order signed by Governor John Carney, the DNG will help with providing advice to the Delaware Department of Technology and Information to prevent protect and defend against cyber incidents, monitor and analyze risks and threats, offer technical support, respond to any incidents, and training after the election.
The Cybersecurity Squadron was used during Delaware's 2018 Primary and General elections.
"Voting is our most fundamental right as Delawareans and Americans, and we will not take for granted the right to cast a vote and to have that vote counted,” said Carney in a statement. “Throughout our country’s history, Americans have sacrificed to secure voting rights for our fellow citizens. We have an obligation to take additional steps to protect that right from any cyber threats. This Executive Order is a proactive measure to do just that.”