Delaware's healthcare system is about to receive a lot of extra help dealing with skyrocketing COVID-19 cases across the state, and the resultant straining infrastructure.
"I never, ever thought once in my lifetime that I was going to be a certified nursing assistant," said Delaware National Guard (DNG) First Lt. Antwan Miller.
Miller is one of about a hundred guardsmen and women who cracked open a textbook just this week to train for and ultimately fill healthcare positions around the state with the intent of easing pressure on the system before it buckles under all the patients filling up hospital beds amid a winter surge and new, more transmissible Omicron strain.
The DNG won't be alone for their preparation, they'll have a guiding hand leading them through their training.
"I'm an RN, I got it," said Linda Robinson. "They will know, when they get out of here, they will know what I know."
While the DNG will receive full training to achieve their certifications, they'll be learning quickly in order to meet the First State's needs as quickly as possible and fill the gaps being addressed by Gov. John Carney's latest State of Emergency declaration.
Their training will take place during an abbreviated learning period.
"Typically it's about a six- to 10-week program. We're doing two weeks now," said Paul Morris of Delaware Technical Community College. "Obviously, it's a State Emergency and we're trying to support their needs."
Despite the speed at which they'll need to learn, under Robinson's direction, Miller was confident the DNG will be prepared, as handling rapidly changing situations is always for what they've trained. And it's a personal endeavor for him.
"I grew up in Delaware. So this is very, very important to me. I do have a strong sense of belonging to this community...This really means a lot to me," Miller said. "[Needing to learn it quickly] doesn't change the fact that...at the end of the day, we have to help."
Guardsmen and women like Miller will be assigned to any manner of locations that need help amid the surge, from healthcare facilities, to rehab centers, to nursing homes.