One creative attempt to solve the state's ongoing school bus driver shortage hasn't panned out.
The Delaware Department of Education (DDOE) first approached the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) in late September or early October about having National Guard members drive school buses.
A.J. Schall, director of DEMA, said in researching the idea, he quickly hit some hurdles. First, just 20 members, who could be called for active duty possessed commercial driver's licenses, or CDLs. Second, none had the required school bus endorsement.
"There are safety concerns that they have, having the children on board...so you want to make sure that they're trained--not only to operate the vehicle--but also to handle any other issues that might come up," said Schall.
Since many of the regulations are on the federal level, Schall said there was no way on the state-level to reduce the complexity of the requirements.
"By the time we looked at the background check process, the training process, kind of the apprenticeship, you're looking at something that would be several months of lead-up time," he said.
Normally, the guard can train over a weekend and get the greenlight to embark on whatever mission they've been tasked with tackling.
"It's one thing if like, 'hey we could activate them Friday, they could do it Monday, and that gives us two-to-three months to train other people.' But we didn't even have that quick, turnkey option," said Schall. "If we're going to call up 20 guard members to do this, let's go find 100 people we can hire for this, and hopefully, have a more successful long-term solution."
Schall said the guard was on-board.
"They don't like to ever have to say no, but it just didn't make sense to put the time and effort into this when you could do the same thing and have a longer-term solution," he said.
The idea was born from a similar move that worked in Massachusetts; however, there, Schall said some bus routes are driven by vans. In Delaware, that's not really the case.
The Delaware DOE agreed with DEMA that involving the National Guard wasn't a viable solution.
"It would take several months to get those 20 fully endorsed, which doesn’t provide a timely support. Also, the cost of these individuals is significant, given they would be paid at the cost of their rank within the DNG," said spokeswoman Alison May.
May added the state is mailing out fliers to any Delawareans who currently possess a CDL and have one or both of the required endorsements. They're also using ESSER III funds, from the American Rescue Plan, to provide additional compensation for school bus drivers.