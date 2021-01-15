Governor John Carney has activated the Delaware National Guard to assist federal and local authorities with the possibility of protests tied to Inauguration Day.
Friday, temporary chain link fencing was erected round Legislative Hall in Dover after the FBI warned all 50 states about possible protests and violence in the days leading up to Inauguration Day when President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in.
Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen wouldn't talk specifics about potential threats, but said the state's capital city is prepared.
"The intelligence and the information that we have on-hand tells us that we should be prepared for anything, and as we saw last week, anything can happen," said Christisansen.
Christiansen said Dover Police are working with Capitol Police, Delaware State Police, and federal agencies to ensure the number one priority: safety.
"I take their safety, and the safety of their properties, and the safety of the cities, our visitors--even the protesters that would come here--I take it very seriously.
WDEL is not aware of any weekend protests though starting Sunday Capitol Police will restrict traffic around Legislative Hall. A protest is scheduled for outside Legislative Hall on Wednesday, January 20, Inauguration Day; however, the building will be largely empty since lawmakers are meeting virtually.
Delaware has also deployed members of the National Guard to Washington, D.C. in advance of Inauguration Day. The order that deploys troops locally expires January 22, 2021.
Read the full executive order: