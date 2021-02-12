Everyone needs a good "wingman" from time to time, and Delawareans overwhelmingly hoped Google could help them out with a smooth opening line.
As weird and difficult a year 2020 was, one of the more difficult things to participate in during a year of a pandemic was finding companionship. Luckily, the advent of the internet also meant the lines of communication were still open.
So what did people need a little help with? According to Internet Service Provider Viasat, they analyzed search queries from the following sources: Answer the Public, Google Trends, and SEMrush, then analyzed each search query in Google Trends to see which states search each question the most.
In Delaware, that query was: "Conversation starters over DM"
Hey, not everyone's a smooth talker. There's no shaming here. Besides, Delaware wasn't alone. That was the #1 search in 13 other states as well, meaning people all over needed a little help with their game from time to time. Other states that needed a slick opener included:
- Alaska
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Iowa
- Maine
- Montana
- New Mexico
- North Dakota
- Rhode Island
- South Dakota
- Vermont
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
The second most searched query, topping the list in nine states, was "How to date online," followed by "How to go on a Zoom date," in eight states. Here's a graph of most to least #1 finishes by query:
Note everyone was looking for love. Those seeking out the single life led to the top search in six states being: "How to break up over text" more than any dating questions. The pandemic seems to have caused some rifts as well; either too much time together or too much time apart saw divorce filings increase by 34% in 2020.
Californians, for the record, were more active no dating apps than any other state.