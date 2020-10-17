Eligible nonprofit groups in Delaware can apply for a share of federal CARES program funds to help offset pandemic-related expenses.
The cash is available through the Delaware Nonprofit Support Program, the first part of whose two-part mission involves paying operational costs for services related to COVID-19, said Sheila Bravo with the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement.
"And then the second part is looking at those services, and so organizations that saw those increases in service expenses, increases in service demand, caseload--we had a lot of people, unfortunately, that lost their jobs, that needed food assistance, that needed a variety of support," said Bravo.
You can find out more about the program and other grant opportunities by clicking here.