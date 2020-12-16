In light of a pandemic leaving economic devastation in its wake, Highmark Delaware announced Wednesday it would be distributing almost $2 million--nearly $1 million more than it previously planned--to aid nonprofits in the community so they could continue to do their good work.
Through its Blueprints for the Community initiative, Highmark Delaware will distribute funds to just shy of one-and-a-half dozen charitable organizations which provide a plethora of health and social services to the First State's communities.
"The World Health Organization defines social determinants of health as the conditions in the places where people live, learn, work, and play, that affect a wide range of health and quality of life risks and outcomes," said Deborah Donovan, Highmark Health's Vice President of Social Determinants of Health. "Additionally, we now realize that up to 80% of an individual's health outcomes are tied to socio economic factors, their environment, and health behaviors. community organizations that focus on addressing social determinants of health are vital to support and in individual's overall health and wellbeing."
So Donovan said they were focused on partnering with organizations that address needs of economic development, education, workforce development, and access to care, in order to combat socio-economic obstacles affecting the communities in which they operate.
Adding a layer of support to these community organizations, whose resources are already stretched thin due to the pandemic, provides the company a great deal of pride, said Blueprints for the Community Chair Rita Landgraf.
"We are pleased to announce 17 recipients totaling more than $1.9 million in grant funding," she said. "You will see these programs and projects encompass a variety of approaches and targeted populations, but they all clearly demonstrate an acute awareness of the needs of their communities and have promising outcomes that will directly support the improved and sustained health and wellbeing of our Delawareans."
The 17 organizations which will receive support were announced as:
- Catholic Charities - Diocese of Wilmington will receive funding to support its Behavioral Health Services Program for low income families to address emotional, behavioral, and mental health concerns.
- Children and Families First DE requested funding to establish an EnVision Center site to serve residents of an identified Section 8 housing neighborhood with supports and wrap-around services.
- Culture Restoration Project, Inc. will use funding to transform a vacant lot into an impactful arts and culture space for the community in a high needs area called the Sankofa Healing Space.
- Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition will receive a grant to support breast health education, screening, navigation, and virtual programs in New Castle, Kent, and Sussex Counties.
- Delaware Center for Horticulture requested funding for their Neighborhood Tree Steward Program, which addresses health through green spaces and natural modifications to neighborhood environment.
- Family Promise of Northern New Castle County, Inc. will use grant funding to expand services for their Hospitality Center and Network which provides assistance to quickly move families into permanent housing.
- First State Community Action Agency requested support for their Home is Health Program to provide in-home assessment of risk factors, installation of Healthy Homes kits, and community education.
- Great Oaks Charter School – Wilmington will use their grant to support students and their families in New Castle County with mental and physical health services and community intervention.
- Jewish Family Services of Delaware’s Employment Support Network will receive funding, which will use volunteers from different professions to support unemployed individuals in response to the effect COVID-19 has had on unemployment.
- NCALL Research, Inc. requested funding to expand their Opioid Outreach and Restoring Central Dover Programs in order to continue current services to the residents of Central Dover and begin serving Dover Housing Authority neighborhoods.
- Neighborhood House, Inc. will receive support for a Wellness Coach to serve students engaged with their Learning Hubs program in the Southbridge area.
- Sojourners' Place was approved to receive funds in support their comprehensive Transitional Housing Program, which will provide education services, job skills and employment training to help homeless adults become self-sufficient.
- Survivors of Abuse in Recovery will get funding to support their Children and Teen Project to provide mental health services to teen-aged survivors of sexual abuse and assault statewide.
- Sussex County Habitat for Humanity requested a grant for their Home Stabilization Affordable Housing Initiative, which addressing weatherization, improves accessibility, and provides financial coaching and energy efficient solutions to lower costs for 345 low-income families.
- Tidal Health’s Wagner Wellness Program was approved for funding to purchase a mobile health van that will provide health screenings, multidisciplinary health services, education and outreach in low-income rural communities.
- United Way of Delaware, Inc. requested funding to expand the $tand By Me Program in response to COVID-19 to provide financial coaching statewide.
- Westside Family Healthcare was approved for funding for it Feeding Families Program to address food insecurity, expand access to fresh foods, provide routine nutrition counseling, and teach patients how to better manage their chronic disease.
"We know that one of the top social determinants of health is a person's economic circumstances, and COVID-19 has exacerbated economic inequities while it eviscerated the health of our communities," said Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro. "What I'm saying is, these dollars are needed now more than ever before."
The beneficiaries of these donations are the groups directly responsible for improving their surrounding communities, and support those looking to do similar good work.
"During this painful pandemic, we've also seen more neighbors helping neighbors, more contributions to charities and nonprofits, more volunteer hours logged, more food donations," Navarro said. "And we've seen more gratitude to our healthcare workers, our nonprofits, and our neighbors. And we should all be so grateful that during the pandemic, Delaware's nonprofits have taken on even more critical role in helping families bridge really difficult gaps. They responded rapidly, with resilience, despite facing challenges in management, finances, access to residents, and risk to the physical and mental health of their own staff and volunteers. Despite those challenges, and despite the unknowns, each of you persevered. And we're so thankful."
Because the hard work gets accomplished at the local level, according to Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long.
"Ladies and gentlemen, it comes down to what you are doing. You are in our zip codes. Persons in Population Health now, and our journals of medical science, will tell you the most important thing we can do for overall strength of health in our communities, in our state, and our country, is at the zip code level. Not our genetic code, like we used to think it was, but those social determinants."