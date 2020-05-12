July 4's Grade III Delaware Oaks at Delaware Park just gained greater importance, if the track opens in time.
The race for 3-year-old fillies was added to Churchill Downs' list of point-earning races for the Grade I Kentucky Oaks, the female equivalent to the Kentucky Derby that was moved to September 4, the day before the Derby.
Last year's winner of the Delaware Oaks, Jaywalk, crossed the wire 6th in the Kentucky Oaks, but was disqualified to last after causing another horse to fall.
Delaware Park's live racing was scheduled to begin on May 27, but it is unclear how the current COVID-19 State of Emergency would play into any opening.
Several tracks across the country have been running races without fans, including Florida's Gulfstream Park and Tampa Bay Downs, and California's Santa Anita Park is slated to reopen on Sunday for online wagering only.
The $1.25 millon Kentucky Oaks field is determined by a point system, acquired by finishing in the top 4 at selected races throughout the world. Only 14 horses can start in the 1 1/8-mile event.
The 1 1/16-mile Delaware Oaks would be worth 50 points to the winner, making it a second-level event, top races, such as the Santa Anita Oaks are worth 100.
The last horse to win the Kentucky Oaks and Delaware Oaks in the same year was Blind Luck in 2010. Blind Luck finished a neck ahead of Havre de Grace in perhaps the greatest rendition of the Delaware Oaks. Both are currently finalists for the National Museum of Racing's Hall of Fame.
If Delaware Park opens, perhaps a horse could get a chance to reverse Blind Luck's trek from Kentucky to Delaware.