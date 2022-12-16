One of Delaware Park's marquee stakes races is receiving a downgrade.
The Kent Stakes, which has been a Grade III race since 1999, has been lowered to a "Listed Stakes" by the American Graded Stakes Committee.
In recent years, the Kent has served as the main undercard race for the Grade III Delaware Oaks, and has joined the Grade II Delaware Handicap and Grade III Robert Dick Memorial as Delaware Park's four graded stakes races.
2020 Kent winner Gufo earned his first graded victory at Delaware, and has gone on to win three Grade I stakes and a Grade II.
While that helps the Kent's status, 2021 winner Yes This Time has gone 0-for-7 since the Kent, and 2022 champ Main Event finished 7th in his own race after winning in Stanton.
According to the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association, which oversees the AGSC, the goal is "identifying those races whose recent renewals have consistently attracted the highest quality competition."
The AGSC dropped the number of overall graded stakes in the US from 449 down to 440, with a net loss of four Grade I stakes and five Grade II stakes.
The Delaware Handicap was run as a Grade I most recently from 2013-2017, the Delaware Oaks was a Grade II from 2004-2014 before being downgraded.
In addition to the graded stakes, the Obeah and Cape Henlopen Stakes both remain as Listed Stakes.
The Obeah serves as the main prep for the Delaware Handicap.
Delaware Park has requested 85 days of live racing for the 2023 meeting after asking for 88 in the 2022 season. Delaware ran 81 days in 2021.
The 2023 calendar is expected to be voted on by the Delaware Thoroughbred Racing Commission at their January 17, 2023 meeting.