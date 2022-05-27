Delaware is in line to receive another $12 million dollars from the federal government for beach replenishment projects starting in the fall.
Army Corps of Engineers FY 2022 Work Plan lists three separate areas they plan to spend money on Delaware's coastline in the fall, with projects determined before the storm early in May which shrunk the coastline especially between Dewey and South Bethany.
$7.65 million is earmarked for the stretch including Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach. $4 million is planned for Fenwick Island, while $1.2 million is planned to be used to boost the beach just north of the Indian River Bridge which protects a vulnerable section of Route 1.
The C&D Canal will also see a healthy $78.4 million investment in dredging, along with repairs to the St. Georges (Route 13) and Reedy Point (Route 9) bridges over the canal.
Another $9.2 million will go to the Port of Wilmington, as it continues to expand northward towards the old DuPont Edgemoor site.
The $101 million overall investment in Delaware and its waterways is in addition to $70 million from an infrastructure law passed earlier this year., which includes $8.65 million for Bethany and South Bethany's coastlines.
The complete list of Delaware projects covered by the Work Plan:
- $4,000,000 for the beach nourishment project at Fenwick Island to protect the community and support the local tourism economy.
- $1,200,000 for the Indian River Inlet Sand Bypass Plant operations, which nourishes the beach on the north side of the inlet that protects a stretch of Delaware Route 1 highway.
- An additional $30,000 for Indian River Inlet operations and maintenance work.
- $7,650,000 for the beach nourishment project that protects the city of Rehoboth Beach and the town of Dewey Beach while also maintaining the beach for tourism.
- $2,000 for periodic inspections of federally authorized levee systems in Delaware which are natural or artificial walls that block water from flooding local communities.
- $150,000 for additional operations and maintenance activities along the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal.
- $225,000 for the Corps to perform condition surveys and assessments of federally authorized navigation channels including the small harbors in Sussex County.
- $78.4 million for dredging of the Intracoastal Waterway – Delaware River to the Chesapeake Bay - and upgrades of Reedy Point and St. George’s bridges.
- $9.2 million for operations and maintenance work on the Wilmington Harbor, including a new management plan to support the Port’s expansion to the Edgemoor terminal.
- $250,000 for Little River maintenance dredging.
- $400,000 for Mispillion River maintenance dredging.