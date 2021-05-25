Delaware is launching a vaccine incentive program, that includes cash prizes, in an effort to boost vaccinations at a time when demand is down.
Delawareans, ages 12 and older, who are vaccinated between May 25 and June 29, and any Delawarean ages 12 to 17 vaccinated to date, will be entered into a contest where they can win a cash prize of $5,000.
All Delawareans vaccinated during this time-frame will also receive a $10 gift Visa gift card or gift cards to Wawa or Grottos, if they were vaccinated at clinics managed by the Division of Public Health (DPH) or the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA).
Additional prizes will be offered in twice-weekly drawings by the Delaware Lottery from May 31 through June 30.
Other prizes as part of De Wins! campaign include:
- A four-day vacation (no location was given)
- A full scholarship to a Delaware university
- An annual Delaware State Parks pass
- Tickets and camping accommodations at Firefly
- Free tolls within the state of Delaware
- An annual DART pass
- Prize packs from Funland, the Wilmington Blue Rocks, and the Delmarva Shore Birds
Small businesses in the state will also offer incentives to customers who get vaccinated over this next month, with the Division of Small Business reimbursing restaurants, bars, breweries and gyms, for the incentives, the state said.
On June 30, when the campaign culminates, one Delawarean who received the COVID-19 vaccine, since vaccinations began being offered in January, will win a cash prize of $302,000 and two low-number Delaware license plates.
The incentive program comes as the state seeks to achieve a 70% vaccination rate over the next month. So far, Delaware has administered more than 885,000 does of vaccine. As many as 65% of Delawareans 18 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine. Of those 16 and older, 368,848 Delawareans are considered fully vaccinated, according to the state's vaccine tracker.
"This incentive and public education campaign will help get us there. The science is clear. These vaccines are extremely safe and protective against COVID-19 infection and serious illness. Getting your shot is the best way to protect yourself and those you love," said Gov. John Carney in a prepared statement.
“Incentive programs are one of three key levers that are becoming widely recognized for increasing vaccine rates,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director of the Delaware Division of Public Health. “Along with education to tackle misinformation, and increasing access to vaccines by reducing logistical barriers such as offering free transportation and walk-in hours, incentive programs are another tool that can drive vaccine uptake among different audiences, particularly younger ones, by offering items that are seen as valuable and motivate them to act.”
Visit DEwins.org for full details on prizes and eligibility.