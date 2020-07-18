Georgia Congressman John Lewis, who helped organize the 1963 March on Washington and served in Congress for decades, died Friday at age 80. He was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in December.
Delaware Senator Tom Carper said he was inspired by the late Congressman John Lewis.
Carper's office issued a statement Saturday in which the Senator said serving in the House with the Georgia Democrat was "a joy," and that Lewis "dedicated his life" to forming "a more perfect Union."
“Congressman John Lewis, true to his faith, gave of himself completely to fight for the dignity of every human being," said Delaware Senator Chris Coons. "He not only fought to end racism and oppression, but to build a new future where our nation would equally embrace all of our people.
“John was one of my heroes, and I have been blessed to call him a friend. Always humble and generous, we traveled together on pilgrimages to Selma and Birmingham, to Charleston and Cape Town, to Memphis and to Montgomery. Most of all, I will cherish the memory of hosting John in Delaware in 2015, when we visited an elementary school together, spoke with young community leaders, and held a town hall discussion on civil rights. Everyone who saw him that day - and every day - could not help but be inspired by the grace, decency and humor of a man whose fierce commitment to justice fundamentally changed our country for the better.
“We can honor John by following his example, demanding justice and dignity for every American, and starting what John liked to call ‘Good Trouble.’ We can remember him by never giving up on our pursuit of a more fair, more equal America.”
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester said Lewis never gave up and never gave in.
"He kept the faith and kept his eyes on the prize. He marched and he organized - inspired and legislated. He got into good trouble - lots of good trouble. He was respected and revered by his colleagues from both sides of the aisle. When John Lewis spoke, we listened. In the Congressional Black Caucus - known as the conscience of the Congress - we looked to John as our conscience," Blunt Rochester said.
"And for as incredible a public figure as he was, one of life’s greatest gifts was getting to know the man himself. While quiet and unassuming, he was always there with a kind word and a helping hand. I will forever treasure the quiet moments we spent together, always feeling uplifted, and inspired for having been with him.
"John has left his earthly form now - returning home to be with his creator and with his dear love, Lillian. But his message and his gifts will stay with us forever. Because in life, John’s presence was like a torch of justice, drawing you in, giving you warmth, and lighting the way. And while John is gone now, that light will continue to burn bright & eternal. John Lewis was indeed the leader of so many of this nation’s battles for righteousness - battles that are not over. And so now it is our responsibility to take up that mantle - to never give up, to never give in, and to keep the faith. It is our job to keep our eyes on the prize - and so we will - led by John’s light, and led by his love.”