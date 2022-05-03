Delaware officials both locally and federally have started reacting to the potential U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, after Politico published a leaked early draft of the highest court's decision to remove federally protected access to abortions.
Penned by Justice Samuel Alito, the early draft overturning 50 years of medical protections for women in the United States won't be final until it's officially published, likely in the next two months, according to the news agency. Politico also noted four other justices--Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett--voted in line with Alito.
With the news breaking late Monday, Delaware's junior U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, reacted strongly Tuesday.
"Reversing the long-settled protections in Roe is outrageous. Every woman in America deserves the chance to make their own reproductive health care choices. Should this decision become law, roughly half the states in our country will make all or nearly all abortions illegal, leading to gross inequalities in health care access. This decision would be the end result of a decades-long conservative campaign to construct a Supreme Court that would gut the right to choose, put at risk women’s access to birth control and allow states to criminalize women seeking access to reproductive health care, even in cases of rape or incest," Coons said in an issued statement. "This country cannot return to a time of unsafe, back-alley abortions. It’s more important than ever that we work to make sure women broadly have access to reproductive health care."
Delaware state House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst and Rep. Debra Heffernan issued a joint statement Tuesday following the leak, saying the day is one "we have feared for the past five years."
"The impending erasure of reproductive rights that have been considered sacred for the last 50 years. If this Supreme Court decision comes to pass, it will not mean fewer abortions; it will mean women will seek potentially risky or dangerous procedures and possibly face penalties," the statement read, in part. "This is a dark and chilling chapter for those struggling to access reproductive healthcare – the disadvantaged, young women and those who don’t have easy access to this care."
The pair pointed out that, in Delaware, Roe v. Wade had been codified after officials identified SCOTUS was being stacked with conservative judges who could likely eliminate a woman's right to choose. In Delaware, regardless of what happens nationally, "the right to seek a safe and legal abortion is safeguarded."
They also called for a continued fight.
"Moving forward, we cannot take women’s reproductive rights for granted. We must continue to break down barriers and fight to protect and expand these rights. That’s why we recently passed House Bill 320, allowing physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses to prescribe medication for the termination of pregnancy, and why we will keep pushing toward reproductive justice."
Gorsuch, interestingly, was nominated by Pres. Donald Trump and confirmed to SCOTUS after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia on February 13, 2016. He was able to gain his seat only after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked Pres. Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland for 293 days. McConnell at the time said filling the seat should be the responsibility of the next president. However, upon the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on September 18, 2020, seven months closer to an election, Amy Coney Barrett was nominated by Pres. Donald Trump on September 26, and was confirmed on October 26.
Also interestingly, Kavanaugh, during his confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee, told congressional leaders he believed Roe v. Wade was "settled as a precedent of the Supreme Court."