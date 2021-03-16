Delaware is entering its next phase of vaccinations.
Beginning Wednesday, March 17, 2021, vaccinations will be open to Delawareans ages 50 and up. Appointments will be available at local pharmacies.
Health care providers, including hospitals may also vaccinate Delawareans ages 16 and up who have high- and moderate-risk medical conditions. Providers who aren't vaccinating can refer their patients to local hospitals. According to the State of Delaware's new vaccination guidance, Delaware health care providers, including hospitals, should use their clinical judgement to vaccinate individuals 16-64 with underlying health conditions. To see a list of high- and moderate-risk medical conditions, click here.
On Tuesday, March 23, the State of Delaware will open its COVID-19 vaccination waiting list at vaccinerequest.delaware.gov to any Delawarean, 50+.
“Our vaccine supply has significantly increased, and as the number of seniors who are requesting vaccination appointments continues to drop, we are in a position to make them available to more Delawareans,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay in a written statement. “So we are making a strong push through the end of March to vaccinate the remaining seniors 65+ and frontline essential workers who want a vaccine, and are excited to be able to begin reaching other vulnerable Delawareans.”
The move into the next phase is in line with President Joe Biden's directive to make all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1. About 12% of Delaware's population is fully vaccinated. Twenty-percent of Delaware's population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
“This is an important step forward in our vaccination program that will make thousands of high-risk Delaware adults eligible for this life-saving COVID-19 vaccine,” said Governor John Carney in a prepared statement. “Our goal remains the same. We want to distribute this vaccine in a way that's fast and fair. Until we can get enough Delawareans vaccinated, let's all do our part. Wear a mask. Avoid large gatherings. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. Stay vigilant.”
A new group of essential workers are also eligible to get vaccinated in Phase 1c, though it's unclear when exactly within the phase their turn may come. The state said it will continue partner with employers to vaccinate front-line, 1b-eligible workers and begin moving into vaccinations for other essential workers.
Employers who have not contacted the Division of Public Health (DPH) should email vaccineplanning@delaware.gov to begin developing vaccination plans for their employees.