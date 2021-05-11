The state's Division of Public Health has opened four new standalone COVID-19 vaccination clinics that can begin serving Delawareans as young as 12 years old immediately.

The sites officially opened Tuesday, May 11, 2021, and can serve any Delawarean, eligible to be vaccinated, with or without an appointment.

Monday, the FDA expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to 12 to 15 year olds. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still only authorized for use in people ages 18 and older.

To support the extended use, the FDA reviewed data submitted by Pfizer. The company said at the end of March that a clinical trial involving 2,260 12-to-15-year-olds showed the vaccine's efficacy is 100% and it is well tolerated, CNN reported.

“As we look to increase our vaccinated population, especially to reach young people who will be going back to college and school at the end of summer, these new vaccination-only clinics have the capacity to administer thousands of vaccines a week,” DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said. “These standing vaccination clinics, along with our public health clinics at state service centers, Curative sites, medical providers, pharmacies and community events will all be a part of increasing Delawareans’ protection against COVID-19 substantially in the next several months.”

The vaccination clinics will schedule appointments or accept walk-ins Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Oxford Plaza

256 Chapman Road, Suite 100

Newark, DE 19702

Canby Park

1946 Maryland Avenue

Wilmington, DE 19805

Blue Hen Corporate Center

655 S. Bay Road, Suite 1A

Dover, DE 19901

Georgetown Plaza

19 Georgetown Plaza

Georgetown, DE 19947

These sites are in addition to walk-in vaccinations available at select state service centers in all three counties.

For a full list of Division of Public Health clinic sites, as well as other vaccination opportunities, visit de.gov/getmyvaccine.