Delaware's paramedics and first responders will start receiving their second COVID-19 vaccine doses next week at selected events.
In a letter sent to firefighters obtained by WDEL, sessions on February 1 and 12 will be held to try to get first responders through the two doses of the vaccine recommended by the CDC.
First responders are being provided a special link by the Delaware State Fire Prevention Commission for events at Del Tech's Dover Campus.
They must register at that website, and then show the vaccination card provided at their first vaccine, along with a drivers license, to get their second vaccine.
To match up to the 42-day recommendation, those who had their first dose between December 29-January 6 would be asked to go on the 1st, while those who had theirs between January 7-15 would go on the 12th. They're asked to not go before the minimum 28-day recommendation.
The state is also looking to set up smaller events in each county over the next few weeks, asking them to use the larger events, as vaccine amounts will be more limited.
The events are part of the beginning of the rollout of the second shots for Phase 1A Delawareans in the state's vaccination program.
Over 100,000 Delawareans over 65 have signed up as part of Phase 1B, which will continue its work this weekend with invitation-only events.