Delaware Park is experimenting with a late-week schedule when they open up their 88-day 2022 meet on May 25.
The Stanton oval was purchased by Clairvest Group and Rubico Racing in December from the Rickman family, and there already some notable changes to the schedule.
Delaware Park had been running Mondays, Wednesdays, some Thursdays, and then Saturdays, but they will now exclusively run Wednesday-Saturdays, minimizing the competition with nearby Parx Carsino, which runs Monday-Wednesdays.
There will also be earlier post times, with the first race set for 12:30. Delaware Park had been holding its first race at 1:15.
The four grades stakes on the schedule, including the Grade II Delaware Handicap, will be run in a two-week span in early July.
The Grade III Delaware Oaks and Kent Stakes will be joined by two other stakes on July 2, while the Robert G. Dick Memorial joins the Delaware Handicap and two other stakes on July 9.
In addition, the schedule of Delaware Certified races is expanding, with 12 races scattered throughout the year, with six being run the week of September 28-October 1, being strung out over four cards that week instead of just one supercard.
Some purses were also increased.
The Delaware Handicap will increase $100,000 to $500,000, the Kent and Robert Dick jump $50,000 to $200,000, the Obeah -- the local DelCap prep -- is up $50,000 to $150,000, the Cape Henlopen jumps $75,000 to $150,000, and the George Rosenburger, DTHA Governors Day, White Clay Creek, and Rocky Run all will be $100,000 as well.
The 88 days is a 7-day increase from 2021, with the meet running until Saturday, November 5, the final day of the Breeders Cup.