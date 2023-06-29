Another one bites the dust.... Literally.
Delaware Park canceled the live racing card scheduled for tonight due to the unhealthy air quality from the Canadian wildfire smoke uptick.
The Delaware Thoroughbred Racing Commission veterinarian's recommendation and the Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Authority's guidelines led to the decision due to concern for racers' health.
Live racing is scheduled to resume tomorrow, Friday, June 30th.
Live racing will be conducted on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday with the exception of Friday, on the following days – July 28th, August 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th and October 27th.
July 1 will be the The Grade III Delaware Oaks, while the Grade II Delaware Handicap will be run on Saturday, July 8th.
The twin 3-year-old route features of the Kent Stakes for the boys and the Christiana for the girls will be Saturday, July 15th.
September 9th will be the 31st Owners Day and the 85-day meet is scheduled to conclude on Saturday, October 28th.