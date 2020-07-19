Delaware Park canceled its scheduled Monday live racing card due to the Excessive Heat Warning issued for Delaware.
The decision was made in concert with the Chief Commission Veterinarian of the Delaware Thoroughbred Racing Commission.
Nine races were scheduled for Monday, it is unclear when those races, or if the race day itself, will be made up in the future.
It is Delaware Park's first canceled race day in exactly one year, when heat forced the stoppage of their July 20, 2019 competition.
Delaware Park is scheduled to resume live racing on Wednesday afternoon at 1:15 p.m.