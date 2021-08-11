Delaware Park will not hold live racing on Wednesday or Thursday due to the Excessive Heat Warning in effect in New Castle County.
The Stanton racetrack made the decision upon recommendation of the Chief Commission Veterinarian of the Delaware Thoroughbred Racing Commission.
Delaware Park cancelled their entire card on June 30 and all but two races on July 17 during previous heat waves this summer. They cancelled two race days in 2020.
The National Weather Service is predicting heat indexes this week to approaching 105 degrees during the afternoon.
Racing is expected to resume on Saturday, August 11, the ungraded Cape Henlopen Stakes has been rescheduled for Monday, August 16.
The track will remain open for simulcasting.