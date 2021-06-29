Delaware Park's scheduled nine-race card on Wednesday has been cancelled due to the continuing excessive heat warning in New Castle County.
The National Weather Service is predicting heat indexes Wednesday to approach 105 degrees in the middle of the afternoon, leading the Chief Commission Veterinarian of the Delaware Thoroughbred Racing Commission to recommended the ceasing of racing.
Delaware Park cancelled racing on July 20 and August 5 last year due to heat concerns.
Live racing returns to Stanton on Thursday, with the Grade III Delaware Oaks headlining a four-stakes card on Saturday.