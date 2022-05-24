John Mooney said you can expect the racing product at Delaware Park to remain the same under new ownership, but when you consume it will change.
The Stanton track opens its 85th season of live racing Wednesday with an 8-race card under the wing of new owners Clairvest Group and Rubico Gaming LLC, a Canadian private equity firm that bought the track from the Rickman family after 34 years last fall.
Mooney, Delaware Park's Executive Director of Racing, said the groups have mostly focused on the other end of the complex.
"Most of the concentration thus far has been on improvements they are making in the casino area. I believe the racing will probably resemble what is has in the past for this year. There are no immediate plans for major capital investment at this time."
That isn't to say there won't be changes, first of all, the track will move from a 1:15 start time to 12:30 this year, which is often the earliest first post for a thoroughbred racetrack in the country.
That is by design, as Mooney said that start time, as well as a move to a structure of primarily Wednesday-Saturday racing as opposed to competing earlier in the week could open up Delaware Park to new gamblers.
"We depend greatly on simulcast wagering coming into the state of Delaware from elsewhere, and we want our market to be coast-to-coast."
Delaware Park faces plenty of local competition, including Pennsylvania's Parx Racing, New Jersey's Monmouth Park, and Maryland's combination of Laurel and Pimlico.
Monmouth primarily runs Friday-Sunday, with Friday's post times a more matinee-friendly 2 p.m., Parx competes Monday-Wednesday, while Maryland also goes Friday-Sunday.
The 88 scheduled racing cards in Delaware will be conducted through Breeders' Cup Weekend on November 5th, with the showcase races taking place in July.
The Grade III Delaware Oaks for three-year-old fillies takes place on Saturday, July 2, with an increased purse of $300,000 after taking COVID-related hits in previous years.
The Grade II Delaware Handicap features a $500,000 purse, and will lead its own four-stakes card on Saturday, July 9.
Jamie Ness is scheduled to return looking for his 10th straight training title, while former six-time champion jockey Carol Cedano will look to dethrone 2021 champ Jaime Rodriguez, who regularly rides for Ness.