Delaware Park has long prided itself on attracting some of the top female horses to the First State each year, and officials are hoping a little shortening can restore prestige to its marquee race. prestige
The Delaware Handicap has been run since 1937, originally as the New Castle Handicap, and at one point was the richest race for female horses in the country.
Despite a purse that reached $1 million at one point, the race has struggled to find a place on the schedule of the top fillies and mares, to the point last year's winner Miss Leslie's only graded stakes win, before or after, was the DelCap.
This year's $500,000 Delaware Handicap is scheduled for July 8.
Delaware Park Director of Racing Jed Doro said the classic distance for male horses, 1 1/4 miles is the distance of the Kentucky Derby and Breeders Cup Classic, hasn't translated to female competition.
"The gentlemen that have the mares now are really pointing to the Breeders Cup Filly and Mare Classic, which is a mile-and-an-eighth. At a mile-and-a-quarter, we're not getting the mares that we want to keep the grading and prestige. We're not getting them because I'm noticing that trainers are a little reluctant to get their mares beat."
The DelCap had a strong run in the early part of last decade getting multiple grade 1 winners Life at Ten, Blind Luck, Havre De Grace, Royal Delta, and Songbird to compete, but increased competition from races in the hotbeds of New York and Kentucky have put pressure on Delaware's richest thoroughbred race.
"They're going to skip our race and they're going to go to Saratoga (New York) and run in a shorter distance race and maybe a smaller purse just to not run at a mile-and-a-quarter."
The decision was made to knock the race down 1/16th of a mile to 1 3/16, a distance most famously contested in the Preakness Stakes, the second jewel of the Triple Crown.
Doro said the distance could only be changed so far, as increased scrutiny would be put on the race by the American Graded Stakes Committee, which assigns the grades of races based on the quality of competition, if the distance change was more than 1/16.
"I was a little bit afraid if we tried to go right to a mile-and-an-eighth, there's a good chance the Graded Stakes Committee would just take the grading away and make it a Grade 3. This way I'm trying to keep our grading as well as hopefully draw a couple mares that might not have tried it because of the mile-and-a-quarter this year."
The DelCap was a Grade 1 from 1973-1989, and again from 2013-2017. It was a Grade 2 from 1990-1995, and has been at that level since 2018, but it dropped to a Grade 3 from 1996-2002.
Doro said maintaining the Grade 2 status, or hopefully increasing it again, is critical when trying to compete with the larger tracks for the best horses.
"There's a lot of land mines that you have to jump over to entice one or two mares of better grading to come out and take a shot at the farther distance. When they can stay home, it's even harder to entice them."
While there is an effort to build back the Delaware Handicap's status, Doro said Delaware Park is beginning to emphasize a new division.
The 1 1/2 mile Cape Henlopen Stakes, which was a $75,000 turf race as recently as two years ago, will be worth $200,000 this year, and move from August to September 16, attempting to create a two-race series with the de-graded Kent Stakes, which moves to the week after the DelCap on July 15.
The Kent, which was a Grade 3 before this year, is exclusively for three-year-olds, and with no grading to protect, Doro chose to stretch the race a quarter mile from 1 1/8 miles to 1 3/8 miles. its purse dropped $50,000 to $150,000 for this year's edition.
The Christiana Stakes will go on the same day as the Kent. The Christiana is 1 1/8 miles on the turf for 3 year old fillies, and saw its purse jump $50,000 to $150,000.
Delaware Park's stakes schedule begins on May 27 with the listed Obeah Stakes, the local prep for the DelCap. That race saw a purse drop to $100,000.
The $300,000 Grade 3 Delaware Oaks will be held on July 1, along with the $100,000 Alapocas Stakes, and the $250,000 Grade 3 Robert G. Dick Memorial Stakes on the turf, which is another race with a $50,000 increase.
The Battery Park for 3-year-olds-and-up at the sprint distance of 6 furlongs on the dirt becomes the DelCap's top undercard race at $150,000, joined by the $100,000 Dashing Beauty.
Delaware's only 2-year-old stakes take place in October, with $100,000 races for fillies (White Clay Creek) and colts (Rocky Run).
There will also be a series of stakes races in September dedicated to either horses who have started at Delaware Park or Delaware bred-or-certified competitors.
All graded and listed stakes will be run without Lasix for the first time.
In all, $2.25 million will be handed out in the stakes races during an 85-day live racing meet that begins on Wednesday, May 24 and runs through Saturday, October 28.
Live racing will take place generally Wednesday-Saturdays, with no Friday racing on May 26, July 28-August 25, or October 27.