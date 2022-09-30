Delaware Park is planning to wrap up a week of stakes with a 12-race card Saturday for their annual Owners Day.
131 horses, plus 6 also-eligibles, are entered Saturday, including 23 combined in the two stakes races in the middle of the card.
The George Rosenberger Memorial Stakes is the 6th race (3:00 post time), with 10 fillies and mares who raced at Delaware Park earlier in the meet set to go 1 1/16 miles on the turf, although rain from the remnants of Ian could affect those plans.
The 7th race (3:30) is the DTHA Governors Day Handicap, with Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long expected to award the trophy in the winner's circle.
Track Handicapper Chris Sobocinski said there is a local connection to a top contender.
"Nick Sanna's a local guy, he's been a supporter of Delaware racing by owning race horses and running them here for many, many years. He's going to have to beat a horse named Shackqueenking, it's going to be an interesting race, but I'm going to be rooting for the hometown horse."
While Saturday's two $100,000 stakes races are restricted to horses who have run at Delaware Park in non-stakes races, they follow four races over the course of the week which focus on Delaware's Certified program, where any horse who was stabled on a Delaware for 90 days prior to racing is elgible for extra money in non-stakes purses.
"It helps the state, it helps Delaware Park, it keeps a lot of land open through farms to have these horses stabled there, it's good for everyone, and be able to celebrate the Certified program," Sobocinski said.
In addition to the two stakes races, Delaware Park is honoring recently retired executive director or racing John Mooney by naming the turf course after him following the 8th race (4:00).
"He found a way to make sure Delaware Park racing was exciting, fun, and he kept the integrity of the sport first," Sobocinski said. "He cared about all of the people who participated in the sport, from the jockeys to the owners to the trainers to the people who worked for him. He did a lot of great things, and he did them the right way."
The full day of racing gets underway at Saturday at 12:30 p.m., with the 12th race not scheduled to leave the gate until 6 p.m. Roughly $600,000 in purse money will be distributed, only surpassed by the Delaware Handicap and Delaware Oaks cards in July.
The track's wagering menu includes an extra pick-5 between races 8-12, with three pick-4s representing races 1-4, 5-8, and 9-12.
Live racing at Delaware Park continues on a Wednesday-Saturday schedule through the Breeders' Cup on November 5.