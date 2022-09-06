Delaware stands to recover millions of dollars in a settlement with Juul over the tobacco company's marketing and sales tactics.
Juul agreed to pay over $438-millionas part of a settlement with 34 states and territories, including Delaware, for marketing its products to teens.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings office says Delaware stands to recover between $7.8 million and $8.5 million under the agreement.
“Our greatest responsibility is to our children,” said Attorney General Jennings. “Delaware and our sister states have spent decades educating kids and adults alike on the dangers of smoking. JUUL’s conduct contributed to a troubling backslide in that work. That has been illustrated by an explosion of e-cigarette use by teenagers who, for the first time in a generation, are seeing more ads for nicotine, not fewer—to say nothing of misleading claims about these products’ safety. I’m hopeful that this settlement and the business changes it requires from JUUL will help bring us back on track, and I’m grateful to the entire team that participated in this investigation and helped negotiate this settlement on behalf of the states.”
The process to finalize and execute the settlement is expected to take about three to four weeks, after which the $438.5-million would be paid out over a period of six to ten years.
The settlement also forces the e-cigarette manufacturer to comply with strict terms that severely limit the company's marketing and sales practices.
Earlier this year, the FDA removed Juul products from the U.S. market.
This comes as traditional smoking among youth is down, but vaping has skyrocketed. In 2019, the National Youth Tobacco Survey found over five-million young people reported they used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days. That's up from three-point-six-million in 2018.