FILE - A Juul electronic cigarette sign hangs in the front window of a bodega convenience store in New York City on June 25, 2022. In a deal announced Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs will pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)