Delawareans who've been waiting for the right moment to adopt a furry, four-footed friend and give them a forever home might find it this week as the Delaware Humane Association (DHA) and Delaware SPCA kick off their participation in Tour For Life 2022 on Tuesday.
"[Tuesday,] March 1st, through Saturday, the 5th of March, all of our dogs and cats who have been available for adoption for 22 days or longer are just $22 to adopt," said Delaware SPCA's Director of Philanthropy Kate Callihan.
The week-long event is the "world's largest national cooperative, life-saving pet adoption event," and takes place in partnership with North Shore Animal League America and Rachel Ray Nutrish.
"Really, the point of it is just to get to raise awareness about adoption, and how critical it is to adopt, not to shop," Callihan said. "There's so many amazing dogs and cats in shelters across the country, and it's really just...trying our hardest to get animals moved in-and-out, because as soon as space opens up in our shelters--and in shelters across the country--there's space opened up for some more dogs and cats to be to be saved and put into good homes."
The event is held in 53 cities across 37 states simultaneously, and getting eyes on pets who've been in shelters the longest and giving them the best opportunity to find their forever home is the goal.
"We're aiming for it to be as affordable as possible to get more animals into loving homes," said Corey Topel, DHA Marketing Manager. "You can browse them online starting today to see who's available, and submit an adoption questionnaire, which we do require as part of our adoption process first. Then you'll work with one of our adoption counselors to make sure it is the right fit. Even if there's someone you see initially on the site that maybe isn't the right fit for you, our adoption counselors are fantastic. We'll work with you one-on-one to find the right animal suited for your needs."
Across the DHA and Delaware SPCA facilities, Topel said there are currently more than 50 dogs and cats who fit the criteria for the special pricing, meaning there are plenty to choose from across the state. Callihan noted there are a fee deserving good girls and boys who've been sheltered for so long unnecessarily, fees will be waived altogether just to ensure they find a worthy home.
"While we have [animals] at Delaware SPCA who've been available for 22 days or longer, we also have some animals who have been with us for so long that they actually have an adoption fee that is waived," Callihan said. "It's worth mentioning that $22 is the adoption fee for the animals who who have been with us for 22 days or longer, but there are some dogs, I want to say five or six dogs, who have been with us for quite a bit longer and have waived adoption fees."
And regardless of where you are in Delaware, there's a location close enough to make it worth a visit if someone's been looking to expand their family.
"We have three different locations throughout the state of Delaware," Topel said. "The Delaware Humane Association, we have our adoption centers in Wilmington, and Rehoboth Beach for folks down in Sussex County. We are also in the process of merging with our great friends at Delaware SPCA. They're located in Stanton-Christiana...So between those three centers, you have plenty of adoptable dogs and cats waiting to meet you."
DHA has locations open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the event at:
- 701 A Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19801
- 18675 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware 19971
Delaware SPCA has a location at 455 Stanton Christiana Road, Newark, Delaware 19713 and opens every day at 11 a.m. through:
- 7 p.m. on Tuesday
- 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday
- 5 p.m. on Saturday